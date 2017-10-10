Terry Crews isn't staying quiet any longer.

In light of the numerous misconduct claims brought against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinsteinby women like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and more, the actor has come forward with his own sexual assault allegations aimed at an unnamed "Hollywood executive."

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star detailed the incident on Twitter Tuesday, which he said occurred at a party he attended sometime last year with his wife, Rebecca King-Crews.

"This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME," Crews began. "My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates."