Terry Crews isn't staying quiet any longer.
In light of the numerous misconduct claims brought against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinsteinby women like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and more, the actor has come forward with his own sexual assault allegations aimed at an unnamed "Hollywood executive."
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star detailed the incident on Twitter Tuesday, which he said occurred at a party he attended sometime last year with his wife, Rebecca King-Crews.
"This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME," Crews began. "My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates."
Crews said he then confronted the individual, but declined to take the matter further over fear of the public's perception.
He wrote, "Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk."
"I was going to kick his ass right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear... '240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho' would be the headline the next day," Crews recalled. "Only I probably wouldn't have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left."
Terry then said he disclosed the alleged assault with numerous people, and the next day received an apology from the person.
The actor explained on Twitter, "That night and the next day I talked to everyone I knew that worked with him about what happened... He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did."
Crews then offered an explanation as to why he never came forward until now, writing, "I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn't want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence.... I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go."
"Who's going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized? (No)," he continued.
"I love what I do," the father-of-five said. "But it's a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that."
Terry concluded his length social media message, "He knows who he is. But sumtimes Uhav2 wait & compare notes w/ others who've been victimized in order 2gain a position of strength."
"I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator... Hollywood is not the only business we're this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone."
The celebrity hopes by addressing the alleged sexual assault publicly, it will keep the cycle from continuing.
In Terry's words, "Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless."
E! News has reached out to Crews' rep for possible further comment.