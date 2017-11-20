See Model Ming Xi Recover Like a Pro After Falling at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Ouch. That looked like it hurt.
Model Ming Xi took a tumble on the catwalk during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China. It seems as though the Chinese fashion model got tangled in her flowing, sheer ensemble.
However, the 28-year-old model handled the whole situation like a pro. Even if the fall was an embarrassing moment for Xi, she didn't let any humiliation show on her face. She maintained a smile throughout the experience and wasn't afraid to laugh at herself. After adjusting her hair and wings, she got up and proceeded to walk. She even received applause from the audience and her fellow models.
Still, the situation may have been more difficult for Xi than she let on.
Everything seemed to be going well for the 28-year-old model when she first graced the catwalk.
However, she seemed to trip on her long, flowing ensemble.
She then proceeded to fall.
After losing her balance, the model fell to the floor.
Thankfully, she was still OK.
If the model was embarrassed, she certainly didn't show it.
In fact, she continued to smile the whole time she was on stage.
After adjusting her hair, she proceeded to carry on with the show.
She even received applause from her fellow models and the audience.
Xi's tumble isn't the only mishap to occur this year. Gigi Hadid announced on Thursday that she wouldn't be attending this year's show as previously planned, and word on the street is Katy Perry was denied entry to country, making her unable to perform.
This also isn't the first time Xi has walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. In fact, she's been walking in the show since 2013.