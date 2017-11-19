Best Dressed at the 2017 AMAs: Ciara, Selena Gomez & More!

Selena Gomez, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Whether or not these stars win at the 2017 American Music Awards, having a spot on E!'s Best Dressed is the next best thing.

After hours of prepping, primping, pinning and more, stars like Ciara and Demi Lovato are making the last award show of the year count with swoon-worthy, drool-inducing outfits, courtesy of Hollywood's top stylists, makeup artists and hair pros. They're showing up and they're showing out, so now it's time to decide which stars won the night.

Just take Selena Gomez, who took a risk, stepping out of her normal princess-like style to stun in a leather jacket dress with blonde tresses. It's bold, different and impactful—everything you'd want on the red carpet.

Check out the red carpet stunners below! 

Ciara, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ciara

The singer is a dangerously beautiful in head-to-toe patent leather, paired with wet hair.

Ashlee Simpson, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson

The singer is giving us Sunday night fever in her '70s-inspired dress and hoop earrings.

Jessie James Decker, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jessie James Decker

Maternity fashion looks good on this star. She's making mom-to-be look easy in a rose bodycon dress.

Selena Gomez, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

The singer, who is commonly seen wearing very feminine looks, is showing us a different side with a new iteration to the coat dress: the leather jacket dress, a must-have.

Demi Lovato, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

The "Sorry, Not Sorry" singer's Ester Abner dress is classic and fits the star perfectly—take note.

Tracee Ellis Ross, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Blackish star sets the holiday dress standard with this high-neck, glittering burgundy gown by Stella McCartney, paired with Tamara Mellon red velvet sandals. 

Chrissy Metz, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Chrissy Metz

The This Is Us star stuns in an LBD, featuring blue fringe and a striped bag for another pop of color.

Kelly Rowland, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland

The singer introduces a new sleeve trend while killing the carpet with a boho chic gown, courtesy of Galia Lahav.

Erin Lim, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Erin Lim

Nothing wrong with a little thigh action, right? Rundown host stuns in an asymmetrical number with royal blue makeup. 

Hailee Steinfeld, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

The "Love Myself" singer is a femme fatale with her take on the no shirt trend. This corset top is a must-have for the dangerously sultry.

