Ryan Seacrest's Mom Is Taylor Swift's Doppelgänger

Ryan Seacrest's mom looks like she could be Taylor Swift's mom!

On Tuesday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, a viewer wrote to co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan, telling them to do a side-by-side shot of Ryan's mom Connie Seacrest, who was in the audience, and Taylor.

"You should do a side-by-side shot of Ryan's mom and Taylor Swift, she could be Taylor Swift's mother," Ryan read on the air.

A picture of Taylor from the 2015 Billboard Music Awards appeared on screen next to Connie and their haircuts are very similar!

Ryan Seacrest, Mom, Taylor Swift

Instagram, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

"I see it!" Kelly said.

The camera then replaced T.Swift's face in the picture with Connie's face and Ryan laughed, "I apologize, Taylor. I'm sorry Taylor. What an honor mother."

Take a look at the video above and let us know what you think! 

