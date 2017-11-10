Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi Collaboration Is Probably Coming Soon: Here's the Proof!

A post shared by Luis Fonsi (@luisfonsi) on Nov 10, 2017 at 10:58am PST

Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi may have a collaboration on the way very soon!

"It's a fun song, a fun record," the "Despacito" singer admitted to Billboard but said he couldn't tell who it was with or give any details about the track.

"We already filmed the music video," he added.

In interview, which took place last Saturday at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, the star also revealed that his "new song" would premiere in two weeks.

Between Instagram comments and music video sets, fans think that Fonsi is referencing the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer.