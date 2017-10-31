Matt Lauer Becomes Dolly Parton as Today & Good Morning America Get Into the Halloween Spirit

Today, Halloween

Nate Congleton/NBC News? ?TODAY?

Morning TV seriously got into the Halloween spirit. 

The holiday kicked off bright and early Tuesday as the co-hosts of Today and Good Morning America broke out their best getups in the name of annual tradition. Over at Today, the theme was country music as the daytime team recreated the Grand Ole Opry, complete with appearances from the genre's biggest stars—well, sort of. 

Carson Daly gave his best imitation of Billy Ray Cyrusuntil the real deal came out for a surprise duet. Meanwhile, Al Roker got on the road as Willie NelsonMegyn Kellyfelt like a whole lotta woman as Shania TwainHoda Kotb dressed up as her personal heartthrob, Blake Shelton, and her sidekick Kathie Lee Gifford got in the Voice spirit as fellow judge Miley Cyrus

As the grand finale, Savannah Guthrie was looking a little hairy as Kenny Rogers while Matt Lauer was looking curvier than usual as Dolly Parton. "Somehow they convinced me to dress as a woman one more time," the journalist quipped. 

The morning got even more exciting as more of the hosts got visited by their real-life counterparts—the real Blake Shelton and Shania Twain. Luckily for Kelly, the songstress gave her look a stamp of approval. "You look so perfect," Twain complimented. 


ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos

Meanwhile, at Good Morning America, it was a "superpowered Halloween" as robbers took over the Times Square studio. Not to fret, the GMA heroes suited up and headed out to fight Big Apple crime. 

With Robin Roberts as Wonder Woman, Amy Robach as Spider-Man, Lara Spencer as Black Widow, Ginger Zee as Baby Groot, George Stephanopoulos as Superman and Michael Strahan as Thor, they had enough superhero power to keep the entire city safe from harm. 

If their picture-perfect costumes weren't enough, The Hulk Mark Ruffalostopped by for a surprise visit. See more snaps of their looks below!

Good Morning America, Halloween 2017

ABC/Good Morning America

Robin Roberts & Amy Robach

Just another day on the job!

Good Morning America, Halloween, 2017

ABC/Paula Lobo

Ginger Zee

This meteorologist became one with nature. 

Good Morning America, Halloween, 2017

ABC/Paula Lobo

Michael Strahan

Hey, Chris Hemsworth, what do you think? 

Good Morning America, Halloween, 2017

ABC/Paula Lobo

Good Morning America Team

Sara Haines was on the scene for the exclusive first interview. 

Today, Halloween

Nate Congleton/NBC News? ?TODAY?

Megyn Kelly

The newest member of the Today family had a twinning moment at the Grande Ole Opry. 

Today Show, Halloween 2017

NBC/Today

Matt Lauer

The Today host found one convenient place to keep his mic. 

Today, Halloween

Nate Congleton/NBC News? ?TODAY?

Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb & Blake Shelton

All they're missing is the real Miley!

Today, Halloween

Nate Congleton/NBC News? ?TODAY?

Al Roker

We have a feeling this is look is Willie Nelson-approved.

Today, Halloween

Nate Congleton/NBC News? ?TODAY?

Matt Lauer & Savannah Guthrie

A sweet serenade between these two co-hosts. 

Impressive work, everyone! Now, onto trick-or-treating. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

