The Weeknd ''Upset'' Over Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Hanging Out ''Twice in the Same Week''

When Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were spotted hanging out last week, we were told The Weeknd was fine with it...but apparently things have changed.

As we confirmed earlier today, Gomez and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) decided to split sometime last week, and while we're told Bieber was "no factor" in their breakup, a source tells us the "Starboy" singer isn't stoked to see them spending so much time together.

Not only was Bieber photographed hanging out at Gomez's house last weekend, they were also spotted enjoying breakfast at JOi Cafe in Westlake Village, Calif., on Sunday—just a few days after Gomez and The Weeknd called it quits.

Now, a source tells E! News, "Abel is upset about Selena hanging out with Justin, especially twice in the same week."