Why Vanessa Lachey Says Dancing With the Stars Disney Night Criticism Doesn't Matter

Vanessa Lachey isn't letting the comments about her Snow White waltz from Dancing With the Stars judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba bother her.
"Every week is fun in a different way, but this one was fun because it's Disney week and we have kids," she told E! News after the show. "The kids, I said to them do you want to come see mommy and daddy dance and they were like, yeah, but can we meet Mickey and Minnie?"
And they did. "For me, that was worth it...what they said, like some of my spins, whatever those comments were, it was what it was, but to me that night wasn't even about that. Mommy got to be Snow White," she said.
For her professional dance partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, the Disney fun with baby Shai has yet to begin, but he's ready.
"I cannot wait for him to look at Mickey and not see like a big blur, but know what that character is and actually utilize that access…I got this, I got you," he said.
The duo received all eights, a total score of 24.
"But now the challenge is bringing it to the next level: Nines. That's the next challenge," Vanessa said.
"We're trying to get nines. We need to be done with this eights stuff. We need to move on to nines and 10s. There were so many nines and 10s tonight and they just passed us by," Maks said.
"But I'm cool with that," she replied.
"Yeah, no, we're going to earn it," Maks assured her.
