Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for TRL Interview Misconduct: "I Acted Inappropriately"

Ben Affleck just apologized to Hilarie Burton for his actions during a 2003 TRL interview.

While many might know Burton as Peyton Sawyer from One Tree Hill, you might also remember she was VJ on TRL. During her time on the show, Burton interviewed many celebs, one of which was Affleck.

On Tuesday, the actress responded to tweets about an alleged incident that happened on the show in 2003. In response to Affleck's statement about Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct allegations, one Twitter user wrote, "Ben Affleck should've just kept quiet. Clearly he wasn't thinking about his daughters when he left them to gallivant with their nanny."