Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for TRL Interview Misconduct: "I Acted Inappropriately"

Ben Affleck just apologized to Hilarie Burton for his actions during a 2003 TRL interview.

While many might know Burton as Peyton Sawyer from One Tree Hill, you might also remember she was VJ on TRL. During her time on the show, Burton interviewed many celebs, one of which was Affleck.

On Tuesday, the actress responded to tweets about an alleged incident that happened on the show in 2003. In response to Affleck's statement about Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct allegations, one Twitter user wrote, "Ben Affleck should've just kept quiet. Clearly he wasn't thinking about his daughters when he left them to gallivant with their nanny."

That's when a second Twitter user named Shanice Brim replied, "He also grabbed Hilarie Burton's breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though." After this tweet was posted, Burton saw it and replied.

Burton tweeted, "I didn't forget." To which Brim replied, "I'm so sorry that happened to you. It's infuriating that people never bring up all the gross, predatory things he's done."

The actress then thanked Brim for her comments saying, "Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid."

Burton was then assured that Brim did not forget about it, "I remember when that happened and never forgot about it. We see you."

MTV TRL Uncensored Cold Open from steven beal on Vimeo.

Burton then ended the conversation with a shout-out to all the women who've recently spoken out amid the Weinstein allegations. "Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love," Burton wrote along with a video of an "MTV TRL Uncensored Cold Open."

The video shows Burton talking about what appears to be the alleged incident with Affleck. "He comes over and tweaks my left boob!" Burton says in the video. Later on in the video, you see the interview with Burton and Affleck where the actor says to her, "How old are you, 19?"

A video posted on YouTube shows the entire incident where Affleck gets up out of his seat. Burton is then shown in a video confessional commenting on the incident saying, "And he wraps his arm around me and he comes over and tweaks my left boob!"

The video then goes back to the interview where you see Affleck get close to Burton and she shrieks, "Ah!" Burton comments in the video confessional, "Girls like a good like a tweakage here and there...I'd rather have a high-five."

On Wednesday, Affleck took to Twitter to write, "I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize."

E! News has reached out to Affleck and Burton for comment.

