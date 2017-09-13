Jennifer Lawrence Reveals How She Deals With Being So Famous: "People Really Stop Caring Pretty Quickly!"

One day at a time! 

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most recognizable faces on the planet right now. Thanks to her brilliant roles in films such as the Hunger Games and Silver Linings Playbook and with her newest film mother!, her star is only rising. So how does leading lady manage to handle everything fame throws at her? 

"Do you feel suffocated by fame ever?" E! News host Catt Sadler asked her. "Yeah not really now. I have an understanding of it. I have a patience with it," she revealed. "People really stop caring pretty quickly." 

J.Law has been around the block and she's learned a thing or two about the highs and lows of Hollywood, which may be the reason she always seems to let everything blow over. "You got to, otherwise I'd be in a foam room," Jennifer joked. 

What else did Jennifer have to say about her new film and working with boyfriend Darren Aronofsky? Get all the details in the clip above! 

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

