Jessie James Decker Jokes About Her 32G Pregnancy Breasts: "They Would Slap on My Stomach"

Mama's got jokes!

In this sneak peek from tonight's all-new episode of Eric & Jessie, Jessie James Decker hilariously warns her expectant sister, Sydney Rae Bass, about the "joys" of pregnancy as they hit the pool in Las Vegas with their BFF and Jessie's stylist, Jessica Payne.

As the girls strip down to their bikinis, the country singer just can't believe the size of her little sister's breasts. "Your boobs are ginormous," she tells Sydney. "I think your boobs are going to be bigger than mine got. I mean, I got to a 32G."

"They're already massive!" Sydney says. "They've already grown two cup sizes and that was in three months."