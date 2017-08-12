Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Go Glam at Friends' Italian Wedding

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd certainly know how to make a style statement.
The Dancing With the Stars' newlyweds, who were married last month, added some drama to their honeymoon to Lake Como, Italy when they posed for some seriously gorgeous photos along the city's cobblestone streets before attending the wedding of friends named Ashley and Johnny. The picture-perfect spot is near George Clooney's famed home away from home.
The dazzling duo brought out their best duds and made sure to get on Instagram to share the images with their legion of fans. Maks wore a sexy tux, while his new wife opted for a red frock. Maks' brother and best man Val Chmerkovskiy, who also made the trip across the pond, took the sleek photos of the couple before the group attended the Italian nuptials.
But Val's not the only one who who came along for the wedding. The couple's maid-of-honor and wedding planner Nicole Volynets Gamer and her husband Ilya Gamer also flew to the seaside spot. Val's girlfriend Jenna Johnson stayed behind in the U.S. as she is competing on So You Think You Can Dance All-Stars season 14.
Peta wrote in one of the photos she shared on Instagram, "Wedding time with my loves ... So happy to celebrate Ashley and Johnny! #nosleeptillcomo."
Maks and Peta are clearly in for a romantic vacation as they traveled without their 7-month-old son Shai.
In one of the images they posted from the trip, Peta wrote on Wednesday, "Missing our little Shai - this is our first trip away just the two of us."
The photo showed the pro dancer walking up a flight of stone steps in the beautiful village of Bellagio in the Lake Como area. The group flew together to attend the pal's wedding, but a source told E! News exclusively that Maks and Peta will be continuing their romantic vacation in Italy by themselves after the big event.
See the rest of the couple's breathtaking trip...
Maks and Peta make out.
Peta, behind you!
Peta takes a break from climbing all those steps.
Bottoms up.
...in the honeymoon glow.
Peta gets her shot.
It's Maks' turn.
The dance pro strikes a pose.
A gorgeous shot by the water.
Nicole Volynets Gamer sneaks in a shot of Peta.
It's a midnight food hunt!
The newlyweds ponder a late-night snack and drink.
Which one should they choose?
Get him a McSnakky.
Party all night!
A shot of the water from the village of Bellagio in the Lake Como area.
Maks and Peta have fun with filters.
Val Chmerkovskiy tags along.
This is why people honeymoon in Lake Como.
"When your bed takes up most of the hotel bedroom and you don't even mind....not even a little bit....�� #BecauseComo," Maks wrote on Instagram. Welcome (back) to Europe.
