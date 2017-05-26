Twin Peaks: How the Secrets Were Kept on the Set of TV's Most Mysterious Revival

Few TV productions have ever been quite as secretive as the new season of Twin Peaks.

Fans and press alike were kept in the dark, which is not that unusual, but the 18 brand new episodes of the cult hit series are such a mystery that not even the cast knows exactly what they contain. The stars have to watch along with the rest of the world to even find out when and how they show up, or if their scenes even remained in the show.

Even star Kyle MacLachlan, who was the only cast member allowed to read the entire 400 page script, didn't get to see any footage until the show actually premiered. Only the always mysterious David Lynch knows exactly what's in store for the rest of this adventure.

Before the premiere, we caught up with the cast to find out exactly what kind of measures were taken on set to keep those all important Twin Peaks secrets, and it honestly sounds like a lot.