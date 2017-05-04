Morning TV just got more romantic.

Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are engaged, E! News confirms. The MSNBC journalists took their relationship to the next level last weekend when Scarborough got down on one knee during a romantic getaway to the South of France and Monaco, according to Page Six. They were celebrating Brzezinski's 50th birthday, but the trip was only part of her present.

Scarborough, 54, proposed at Bar Bellini at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes.

"Joe got down on one knee and proposed old-fashioned-style with a ring. Of course, Mika accepted," a source told Page Six. "They came back from the trip on Cloud Nine."

The source added, "There are no wedding plans as of yet, they are just telling their families the happy news."