Prince Philip Makes First Public Appearance Since Announcing His Retirement

As scheduled, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip headed to a Thursday morning service for members of the Order of Merit. After the ceremony, held inside the Chapel Royal in St. James' Palace, the British royal couple will host a luncheon for members who attended the gathering—marking the duo's first public appearance since Philip announced his retirement hours earlier.

The royal couple was photographed leaving Buckingham Palace in a chauffeured car Thursday.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen. Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said. "Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time."