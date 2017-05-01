Amy Schumer Attends 2017 Met Gala 1 Year After Calling Fashion Event ''Punishment''

And they say fashion is fickle…

It's only been one year since Amy Schumer called the Met Gala a form of "punishment," but she's back at it again, this time dressed in a floral-embellished gown.

At the 2016 Met Gala, Schumer made her big debut in a sexy Alexander Wang gown and joked on Instagram that she felt uncomfortable throughout the big bash.

But during an interview with Howard Stern months later, the comedian confessed that the entire evening "felt like a punishment" rather than a privilege.

"It's people doing an impression of having a conversation…I don't like the farce," she explained to the radio host before adding, "We're dressed up like a bunch of f--king a--holes."