Kelly Ripa Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Mark Consuelos and ''21 Years of Lit-Ness''

Today's been a big Monday for Kelly Ripa!
In addition to announcing that Ryan Seacrest would be her new co-host for the newly titled Live with Kelly and Ryan, the 46-year-old is also celebrating 21 years of marriage with her husband Mark Consuelos.
Earlier today, the ABC star posted a smiling Instagram of the in-love couple on what looks like a boat. Ripa posted the pic, along with the caption: "21 years of lit-ness. (sorry Lola). Happy Anniversary I love you. Big!"
In addition to having a lot of adorable photos together, the longtime twosome also have three kids Lola Grace Consuelos, Joaquin Antonio Consuelos and Michael Joseph Consuelos.
Earlier this year, Ripa's hubby co-hosted an episode in February, prompting rumors the off-screen couple might become on-screen co-hosts. Celebrities such as Jerry O'Connell, Fred Savage, Christian Slater, Carrie Ann Inaba, Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, Jimmy Kimmel had all guest co-hosted on LIVE with Kelly since Michael Strahan's departure.
In Ripa and Consuelos' fun-filled episode, the real-life couple's conversation quickly to what goes down in the bedroom. Ripa told audience members and viewers at home that Consuelos doesn't like to play nice post-sex.
"When there's special married couple time in our house—do you know what I'm talking about?" Ripa asked, adding, "Because there's kids watching so I'm just going to say let's call it special grownup time."
She then explained, "He's immediately mean to me afterwards and I don't like that. I think it's bizarre. He becomes short with me, like irritated."
Well they're 21-years strong, so it all seems to be working!