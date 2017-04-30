Val Kilmer: "I Did Have a Healing of Cancer"

It appears Val Kilmer did battle cancer after all, as many had speculated.

Val was asked about the story in a recent Reddit AMA session.

"A while ago, Michael Douglas claimed you had terminal cancer. What was the story behind that?" a user wrote.

"He was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho healing all the time," Val replied. "Because I don't sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather."