Oprah Winfrey Has a "Don't You Know Who I Am?" Moment With a Cute Kid

Oprah Winfrey had one of those moments Thursday.
You know, the moment when a celebrity pulls out the "Don't you know who I am?" card and things get awkward. But, unlike some stars, the talk show titan was merely being playful after she ran into a staffer's son during "Take Your Kid to Work Day" at OWN headquarters in West Hollywood. "Your dad works here, right?" Winfrey asked the boy. "[For] $10, what's my name?"
She's one of the wealthiest and most successful women in the world, but he didn't know that. Winfrey began counting down from 10 as she held the boy's hand and tried to help him along. After five seconds had passed, Winfrey yelled, "Come on! Starts with an O!" Despite her helpful hints, the boy—too young to remember The Oprah Winfrey Show—couldn't ID her. "You lost," Winfrey said. "Starts with an O! How many O names are there? C'mon! Ophelia. Oh, my my..."
Still, nothing. Zero name recognition.
"Oprah!" Winfrey said. To make it resonate, she chanted, "Ohh-prah! Ohh-prah! Ohh-prah!"
"That's it," Winfrey said, giving the boy a high-five. The stars of HBO's The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks later shared the video on Instagram, joking, "Hard to impress kids these days..."
No kidding.