Scott Baio Clarifies His Controversial Comments on Erin Moran's Death: "Please Stop Assuming the Worse in Me"

Scott Baio is addressing the controversial comments he made about the death of Happy Days co-star Erin Moran.

In a new post on Facebook, the actor slammed the media for painting "a different picture of me and of what really happened."

"They're stating that I'm saying drugs caused her to die after it was reported stage 4 cancer. This is so wrong!" Scott wrote to his followers. "Now I truly understand the meaning of ‘Fake News.' This is crazy."

He continued, "I'm also trying to process this loss. Erin was my very first real girlfriend. My wife and Erin contacted each other and spoke often for over a decade. I even had her on my reality show years ago. I DID reach out to her over a span of 30 years. Please stop assuming the worse in me. I'm a compassionate person. I'm very heartbroken over her passing, especially since it was cancer."

On Monday morning, Scott appeared on The Bernie & Sid Show where he was asked about Erin's death.