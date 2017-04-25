Scott Baio Clarifies His Controversial Comments on Erin Moran's Death: "Please Stop Assuming the Worse in Me"

Watch Kendra Wilkinson's Dramatic Confrontation With Farrah Abraham on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition
Scott Baio is addressing the controversial comments he made about the death of Happy Days co-star Erin Moran.
In a new post on Facebook, the actor slammed the media for painting "a different picture of me and of what really happened."
"They're stating that I'm saying drugs caused her to die after it was reported stage 4 cancer. This is so wrong!" Scott wrote to his followers. "Now I truly understand the meaning of ‘Fake News.' This is crazy."
He continued, "I'm also trying to process this loss. Erin was my very first real girlfriend. My wife and Erin contacted each other and spoke often for over a decade. I even had her on my reality show years ago. I DID reach out to her over a span of 30 years. Please stop assuming the worse in me. I'm a compassionate person. I'm very heartbroken over her passing, especially since it was cancer."
On Monday morning, Scott appeared on The Bernie & Sid Show where he was asked about Erin's death.
"For me, you do drugs or drink, you're gonna die," he shared on the show. "I'm sorry if that's cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive and you gotta take care of yourself."
After receiving backlash from fans and followers alike, Scott tried to explain his comments on Facebook.
"Monday, April 24th at 6AM Pacific time I did a live radio interview. I was asked ONLY about Erin's troubled past due to drug & alcohol abuse. I was still upset and said I felt that living that kind of a lifestyle will catch up with you and nothing good would come of it," he explained. "THIS WAS BEFORE THE CAUSE OF DEATH WAS ANNOUNCED STATING STAGE 4 CANCER."
E! News later confirmed with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department that an autopsy revealed Erin "likely succumbed to complications of stage 4 cancer." The statement continued that "standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending. However, no illegal narcotics were found at the residence."
Since news broke of the actress' passing, many Hollywood stars have shared their fond memories of working with Erin.
"Such sad sad news. RIP Erin," Ron Howard shared on Twitter. "I'll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up TV screens."
Scott would add, "May people remember Erin for her contagious smile, warm heart, and animal loving soul. I always hoped she could find peace in her life. God has you now, Erin."