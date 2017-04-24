Flip or Flop Season 8 Will Officially Happen With Tarek and Christina El Moussa

The El Moussas aren't letting a pesky thing like divorce slow down their Flip or Flop empire.
The friendly recent exes are staying in the house flipping business on HGTV, having just signed on for an eighth season of their hit series, E! News has confirmed. The decision comes just three months after Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce from his wife Christina, who viewers were stunned to learn he'd been estranged from off-camera since May 2016.
"Tarek and I have been working together for a long time and we look forward to continuing to work together on Flip or Flop," Christina said in a statement. Speaking with People, who first broke the news, Tarek added, "From the beginning, HGTV has shown Christina and me tremendous support and we are excited to go out there and flip many more houses for Flip or Flop."
Darcy Hemley, 2014, HGTV/Scripps Networks
Since premiering in 2013, Flip or Flop has gone on to become one of HGTV's most popular shows, spawning five spin-offs in cities across the country. First up was Flip or Flop Vegas, featuring married couple Bristol Marune and Aubrey Marunde, which premiered on April 6. Up next will be Flip or Flop Atlanta, with Ken Corsini and Anita Corsini, premiering this summer.
Also in development are Flip or Flop Nashville, Flip or Flop Chicago and Flip or Flop Texas.
"Tarek and Christina's expertise and success flipping houses has made Flip or Flop an audience favorite on HGTV for many seasons," Allison Page, the general manager for U.S. programming and development for HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel, told People. "The series is so successful because it shows how real estate and renovation savvy can lead to financial success."
Flip or Flop's super-sized season seven will continue to air (and film) through the fall. Season 8 will debut on HGTV in December.
Are you looking forward to more of Flip or Flop's original recipe with the El Moussas? Sound off in the comments below.