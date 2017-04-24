Stephen Belafonte Granted Monitored Visitation With His Daughter in Mel B Divorce

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte's divorce battle continues.

Earlier this month, the film producer filed for joint custody of the former couple's 5-year-old daughter, Madison, as well as visitation rights with his step daughter, 10-year-old Angel, who is Mel B's child with Eddie Murphy.

E! News can confirm that in court on Monday, the judge made a tentative ruling granting Belafonte visitation rights with respect to Madison. He was given eight hours of monitored visitation per week, which will be split into two four-hour visits. Both parties will have to choose and agree upon the dates and times of the monitored visits.

"We are very grateful. We are happy," Belafonte's attorney Grace Jamra told E! News after court. "We hope this is the first in a long line of getting back more visitation."

Mel B's attorney would later add: "If visitation were to be granted today, and it was granted, as long as it was in such a fashion that it ensured the safety of the minor child. That's the most important thing to Mel."