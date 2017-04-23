Pregnant Beyoncé Was One Sassy Mama at Easter Party With Kelly Rowland and Their Kids

It was very Beyoncé Easter!

Her mother Tina Knowles Lawson had last weekend posted on Instagram a photo from their family's holiday celebration, showing her with the pregnant singer and fellow Destiny's Child alum Kelly Rowland, as well a video.

On Sunday, Beyoncé posted on her own page a video slideshow from the event, set to Bill Withers' 1977 hit "Lovely Day," showing her, her and Jay Z's 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, and Kelly and her and husband Tim Witherspoon's 2-year-old son, Titan.

Photos

Beyonce's Pregnancy Fashion With Twins

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Bey wore a white gown with flowing elbow-length sleeves and platform sandals to the party. Blue Ivy wears a white knee-length dress, a white and pink floral cardigan and pale pink flats, as well as a white bunny ear headband.

Beyoncé makes a bunny ears gesture on top of her head in several of the pics and also makes other sassy poses, showcasing her baby bump and butt.

Another photo shows Blue Ivy, carrying a pink and blue Easter basket, and Titan, wearing a white collared shirt and blue jeans and carrying a green basket, hanging out with a person in an Easter Bunny costume.

The slideshow also includes Snapchat videos of Bey and Tina with a bunny filter. Neither has a public Snapchat account.

The slideshow was posted a day after the singer posted pics of herself in another maternity outfit, hanging out with Kelly and fellow Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams, marking the first public reunion since November. The three are good friends.

Beyoncé announced via an Instagram photo on Feb. 1 that she is pregnant with twins. She and Jay Z have not announced their kids' sexes or her due date.

