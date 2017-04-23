Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry Are the Cutest Cheerleaders at London Marathon

Go, team, go!
Amid heightened security, Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry were the cutest cheerleaders at the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon Sunday.
The three commanded attention as they pressed a large red button to give runners the green light to start the race, then watched from the sidelines, enthusiastically cheering on the 700 people running the 26 miles for Heads Together, the event's official charity. Kate, William and Harry wore matching black jackets with the group's logo.
The trio has for years spearheaded Heads Together's campaign to end the stigma around mental health.
Kate looked totally adorable wearing an oversized teal foam glove—the initiative's signature color, as she and the men clapped, waved, hugged and shook hands with fans and high-fived and passed out water bottles to runners. The Duchess of Cambridge even encountered Spider-Man!
Many runners did a double-take when they encountered the royals. Kate, William and Harry also posed for selfies.
Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Luke MacGregor - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate and William shared an adorable couple's moment, with him teasing her with an air horn.
Luke MacGregor - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Meanwhile, Harry shared an adorable bonding moment with a man's baby, sitting in a carrier.
The three later handed out medals to those who completed the marathon, whose route was protected by extra fencing and armed police officers. Harry also gave awards to Britain's David Weir, who won the Men's Wheelchair race, and to Switzerland's Manuela Schar, who won the Women's Wheelchair race.