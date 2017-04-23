Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry Are the Cutest Cheerleaders at London Marathon

Go, team, go!

Amid heightened security, Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry were the cutest cheerleaders at the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon Sunday.

The three commanded attention as they pressed a large red button to give runners the green light to start the race, then watched from the sidelines, enthusiastically cheering on the 700 people running the 26 miles for Heads Together, the event's official charity. Kate, William and Harry wore matching black jackets with the group's logo.

The trio has for years spearheaded Heads Together's campaign to end the stigma around mental health.