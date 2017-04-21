The Eco-Friendly Fashion Brands Celebs Like Gigi Hadid Love

Happy Earth Month!

We thought we'd celebrate today by introducing you to six celeb-loved brands (you may not know yet) doing solid things for our planet. Basically, they're proof style is not sacrificed in the making of ethically-sourced clothes and accessories.

First up, it's a favorite of Gigi Hadid's.

Phillip Ayler

This jacket brand (which you might also recognize on the likes of VS Angel Lily Donaldson and singer Wizkid) uses recycled fabrics, once previously used and made by high-end designers like Chanel and Balenciaga, which automatically eliminates waste. The line repurposes the textiles and produces them into the stunning bombers on their site. The coolest part? Because each specific fabric is essentially leftovers, once it's all used up it's gone forever—making each bomber (almost) one-of-a-kind.