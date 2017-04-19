Laverne Cox and Jessie J to Join Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and More for the 2017 WE Day California

Paula Abdul, Laverne Cox, Jessie J, Xzibit, Rowan Blanchard and Sabrina Carpenter are slated to attend the 2017 WE Day California event at the Forum in Los Angeles on April 27. The new additions will join a slew of stars, including Selena Gomez, Alessia Cara, Lily Collins, Bryan Cranston, Josh Gad, Tyrese Gibson, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Demi Lovato (who took a tumble last year), Miss Piggy, Lilly Singh and more, who have already signed on to attend the inspirational day, which helps support a movement comprised of 3.4 million young people.
The Los Angeles event is part of an international series of stadium-sized educational events that brings together 16,000 students, as well as a list of inspiring speakers and performers to help celebrate students' commitment to taking action on societal issues like bullying, poverty and clean water on both a local and global scale.
Blanchard, who is well known for her activism as well as her role in Girl Meets World, said in a statement: "I am so thrilled to join We Day again. It is always such an honor to appear in solidarity with teens, and to be able to share a stage with so many incredible voices united."
Gomez, who has signed on to host We Day, previously said in a statement: "My first WE Day experience was 3 years ago and to say I was impressed is an understatement."
"The electricity of an arena full of thousands of young people who are making real change in the world is like nothing I've ever experienced. I am grateful to be a part of such a supportive community and hope I can inspire the kids at WE Day just as they continue to inspire me," The Weeknds leading lady added.
In addition to uniting thousands of youth with inspirational leaders on April 27, WE Day also celebrates the students participating in WE Schools, a free, year-long educational program that encourages kids to take social action locally and abroad.
"By pushing themselves and others to find their inner voice, young people at WE Day are finding a collective strength, realizing that together We have the power to make a difference," Keys said in a statement. "This is the dream realized!!"
For more information on the event and how to participate in WE Day, visit the program's website here.