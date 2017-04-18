Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Are Twinning In Nearly Nude Kylie Cosmetics Commercial

No, you aren’t dreaming—it may only be a matter of time before you can get your hands on Kim Kardashian's famous nude lip color thanks to a new collab with her makeup mogul sister, Kylie Jenner...
Earlier today, the media-savvy reality stars debuted a totally twinning (and topless!) commercial on Instagram, teasing a sisterly collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics, called KKW x Kylie.
The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings posted the promo video, which features her striking a pose next to her look-alike big sis, and the Internet is going crazy over the possibility of a Kim Lip Kit.
In the teaser, Kim poses next to her little sister, who is practically a mirror image of her, while they both primp at the shoot. Makeup artists paint a nude palette on the sisters' lips and eyes. Then the words "KKW x Kylie" and "Coming Soon" flash across the screen, majorly hinting to the world that the sisters were teaming up for Ky's wildly popular cosmetics line.
The mysterious post has only been up a few hours, but it already has over 2.8 million views. A legion of fans wanting to copy Kim's signature look have been whipped into a frenzy, wondering how and when they can get their hands on Kim and Kylie's new line. While the duo has not officially announced the team up, we think you should look out for an official announcement on Insta any day now…
Kylie came out with her first Lip Kit collection on Nov. 30, 2015 and it sold out online within the first minute. The 19-year-old mogul then launched Kylie Cosmetics' in 2016 and has steadily grown her empire from creating lip glosses and lip sticks to producing eye shadow, liner and now highlighter.
But it hasn't all been roses for the beauty mogul. Last year, the Lip Kit line came under controversy for receiving an F with the Better Business Bureau after customers complained. But, the entrepreneurial teen quickly remedied the situation and then fired back at the haters.
"I'm sick and tired of people coming for my business. I love everything about Kylie's Cosmetics and I will do anything in my power to protect and improve it every day and make you guys happy," she wrote on her website. I don't want to respond to the haters but you guys deserve an answer and to know the facts. I love you and apologize to anyone who felt the urge to complain and didn't receive the service they deserve."
She continued, "You guys are the reason I keep going and I'm motivated every day to make Kylie Cosmetics the best it can be," "I'm continuing to learn and I just want to make everyone happy. Because so many of you spoke out, I'm excited to tell you that the Better Business Bureau has looked at the facts and changed the rating."
Well it looks like she kept her commitment to her fans and we wouldn't be surprised if this new venture with Kim is Kylie's most successful item yet.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians brand new Sundays at 9PM, only on E!