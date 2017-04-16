Bristol Palin Looks Ready to Pop as She Reveals She's Days Away From Giving Birth

Bristol Palin could give birth any day now!

The 26-year-old revealed she's in the home stretch of her pregnancy and is about to welcome her third child with her husband of less than a year, Dakota Meyer. Feeling some Easter vibes, Sarah Palin's daughter posted a proud pic cradling her baby bump on Instagram earlier today.

The bumpin' snap features a profile shot of the personality, highlighting her growing belly. The photo of the expectant mother had the simple caption, "3 weeks left."

As we all know, babies rarely come on their actual due date, which means Bristol and Dakota could be expecting an arrival from the stork at any moment!