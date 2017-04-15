Wissam Al Mana Pens Emotional Message to Janet Jackson After Split News

It seems like there is no love lost between Wissam Al Mana and Janet Jackson.
Although the couple is separating, the Qatari businessman wrote an emotional note on his personal website that was dedicated to the songstress. Entitled "Love," Al Mana wrote, "To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend. I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x."
It featured a black-and-white photo of Jackson. This heartfelt note comes only a few days after he shared a passage from the Quran that some thought might be a cryptic message meant for his estranged wife.
Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage
"You shall most certainly be tried in your possessions and in your persons; and indeed you shall hear many hurtful things from those to whom revelation was granted before your time, as well as from those who have come to ascribe divinity to other beings beside Allah," it read. "But if you remain patient in adversity and conscious of Him – this, behold, is something to set one's heart upon. - 3:186"
Jackson and Al Mana separated after five years of marriage and three months after the birth of their son, Eissa Al Mana. E! News confirmed the split last weekend, and People reported they had split shortly after welcoming baby Eissa.
The "All for You" singer shared the first photo of her baby boy Friday night.
"My baby and me after nap time," Janet captioned the photo that shows mom hugging her baby boy as he yawned for the camera.