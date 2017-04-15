Wissam Al Mana Pens Emotional Message to Janet Jackson After Split News

It seems like there is no love lost between Wissam Al Mana and Janet Jackson.

Although the couple is separating, the Qatari businessman wrote an emotional note on his personal website that was dedicated to the songstress. Entitled "Love," Al Mana wrote, "To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend. I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x."

It featured a black-and-white photo of Jackson. This heartfelt note comes only a few days after he shared a passage from the Quran that some thought might be a cryptic message meant for his estranged wife.