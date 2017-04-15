Saturday Savings: Lucy Hale's Cute Muscle Tank Is Only $43

ESC: Lucy Hale

Wenn.com

Work out in style, like Lucy Hale.

The Pretty Little Liars actress is looking super cute in her black '47 cap, Nike leggings and color-matchingSpiritual Gangster muscle tank (which is now only $43). If you don't yet have a plethora of cool, transitional, sleeveless tops you can wear everything—from the gym to brunch—it's time you did.

When the 'Good Vibes Only' tank's stock runs dry, you're going to need some new options. So look to the below tops (some with graphics, some not) for inspiration.

Tuck it into your jeans for a fun and casual weekend look or throw it on top of a sports bra for that workout class you're always running to!

Shop the Look

ESC: Muscle Tanks on Sale

Current/Elliot The Muscle Printed Burnout Cotton Tank, Was: $118, Now: $59

ESC: Muscle Tanks on Sale

Drybar 'Drybar Junkie' Muscle Tank, Was: $33, Now: $10

ESC: Muscle Tanks on Sale

Spiritual Gangster SG Repeat Crop Tank, Was: $42, Now: $28

ESC: Muscle Tanks on Sale

Alexander Wang Cropped Printed Cotton-Jersey Top, Was: $195, Now: $98

ESC: Muscle Tanks on Sale

River Island Navy Tie Side Hem Tank Top, Was: $36, Now: $20

ESC: Muscle Tanks on Sale

213 Apparel To Be Happy Strip Tank, Was: $59, Now: $24

ESC: Muscle Tanks on Sale

Topshop All Over Embellished Tank Top, Was: $60, Now: $30

Recap: They're just easy staple pieces to have on hand.

