Kelly Rowland Wants a Second Boob Job Because Her Nipples Are "the Size of Frisbees"

Kelly Rowland isn't holding back in her new parenting guide, Whoa, Baby!.

The former Destiny's Child singer opens up about everything from breastfeeding to her post-baby body and reveals that she's not afraid to go under the knife (again!) to fix some parts that never bounced back to the way they were pre-Titan Jewell, whom she welcomed in 2014 with husband Tim Weatherspoon.

"All that gnawing at your nipples will take its toll! In those early days, I was fascinated (my polite way of saying 'horrified') by the transformation of the boobs," Rowland, 36, writes in her new book, out now. "My nipples were HUGE—we are talking the size of Frisbees—and sometimes I could see these veins bulging out while I was nursing."