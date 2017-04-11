Mel B Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Former Nanny Amid Stephen Belafonte Divorce Drama

One week after Mel B was granted a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, E! News can confirm that the Spice Girls filed a TRO this morning against the couple's former nanny, Lorraine Gilles.

Per her attorney, the judge granted the order, "preventing Ms. Gilles from annoying, harassing, molesting and coming within 100 yards of [his] client."

Mel, who is also in a nasty custody battle with her ex, claims that in addition to having an affair with Belafonte during their marriage and getting pregnant with his child, her ex child-care giver is now extorting the pop star.