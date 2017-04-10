13 Reasons Why: Your Guide to All the Actor-Related Facts You'll Want to Look Up Anyway

We could give you a lot of reasons that Netflix's newest series is one to watch.

13 Reasons Why is a beautiful, devastating portrayal of teenagers dealing with everything from love and relationships to rape and suicide that owes a lot to its writing and directing, but also a lot to its cast, which probably couldn't be better.

As we watched the series, we found ourselves asking a lot of questions about that cast. Who is that? Where do we know them from? How old are they? Is that that one guy from that one show?

Basically, we lived on IMDb for the duration of our 13 Reasons Why binge, so we're here to share some of the mildly interesting actor facts we learned along the way, in the form of the questions you may have asked as you made your way through the show.

And if you haven't watched yet and just want to arm yourself with the info ahead of time, there are no spoilers here!