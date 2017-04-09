A piece of 13 Reasons Why will live on Selena Gomez forever.
The pop star, who executive produced the hit Netflix series, took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to reveal she and co-stars Alisha Boe and Tommy Dorfman received matching tattoos on their forearms. The trio opted for a subtle black semicolon, which has come to represent and symbolize mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
The tattoo surely hits close to home for Gomez and the teen drama's cast, as 13 Reasons Why grapples with the aftermath of high school student Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) suicide. Baker leaves 13 tapes for her classmates explaining her decision, and the series goes on to tackle a variety of heavy subjects such as rape, bullying, drug-use and violence.
13 Reasons Why debuted to rave reviews, and during its premiere, the "Good For You" songstress opened up about why the project meant so much to her.
"I think the message, how I felt when I first read the book, I felt like Hannah, and now, seven years later, I still felt like Hannah even more than I ever did. So I think the message and people, no matter what age you are, can relate to the story," Gomez told reporters. "Everybody has gone through this, and more than ever it should be talked about today."
Last October, just as production for 13 Reasons Why began, Gomez sought professional treatment for issues related to her Lupus diagnosis and battle with depression, and has since opened up about the "really difficult time" she endured prior to entering rehab.
Selena, Alisha and Tommy later showed off their new ink on Instagram, writing, "Wish the rest of the crew was with us today. Overwhelmed with the response and love @13reasonswhy is receiving. Thank you to each beautiful person who has watched and talked about the message of our show."
All 13 episodes of 13 Reasons Why are now streaming on Netflix.