Busy Philipps: "I Was Almost Murdered by a Random Dude in an Uber"

"I say [to Marc], 'What's going on, are we about to get murdered?' Philipps recalled. "A man that we didn't know existed in the back seat pops up...and he was like, 'I promise that's not going to happen.' It was very creepy the way he chose to say it, even though he wasn't going to murder us, he made it seem like he might."

"I started screaming, 'I'm not going to be killed today! I will not f--king be killed today!'...'No! You cannot kill us! F--k no!'" Phillips continued.

The actress said the two then jumped out of the car.

An Uber source told E! News that the couple provided feedback about their experience, saying they had a second rider with them in a single ride they had ordered, which is a violation of the company's terms of servicem and did not report any safety incident. Meanwhile, the company is looking into the incident.