Tyra Banks' Hair Is So In for Festival Season

Intricate hairstyles, Instagram-worthy outfits, eye-catching makeup—planning your festival looks can be exhausting!

Enter: Kiyah Wright, the award-winning hair pro behind the luscious locks of Ciara, Tyra Banks, Gabrielle Union, Laverne Cox and Jennifer Hudson. What is this season's go-to styles? The celebrity hairstylist weighs in, making festival hair planning so much easier.

"I'm really loving faux locs, cornrows and single box braids. The girls are putting cornrows in their hair with two to five cornrows straight back, and adding colors and designs to them," the expert told E! News. "Mixing pastel colors into extensions always looks great. Light blue and teal, or rose gold with peach, orange and red are showstoppers this year."