Inside Michael Bublé's Life-Changing Journey as a Father in the Wake of His Son's Cancer Battle

"I think being a dad gives you perspective. I think being a parent is a massive blessing and I don't want to get all, ah, new-agey about it," he told E! News in 2015, smiling at the thought, "but it's allowed me to understand, deeply, that what I do for a living, creating music and art and getting to be part of a fragrance or a movie, is my job. It isn't what defines me.

"What defines me is, I'm Eli and Noah's dad."

And up until last year, despite insisting he was trying to give them a "normal" life, Bublé and his picture-perfect family of four seemed to be living the picture-perfect life. Then, the entire family's world turned upside down.

On Nov. 4, Bublé revealed that 3 1/2-year-old Noah had been diagnosed with cancer and he and Luisana had immediately put everything else on hold while they focused on their son's treatment and care.

"During this difficult time, we ask that you pray for him and please respect our privacy," their statement continued. "We have a long road ahead of us and we hope that with the support of our family, friends, fans around the world and our faith in God, we can win this battle."