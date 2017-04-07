Meghan Trainor Secretly Undergoes "Tough" Second Vocal Surgery

Meghan Trainor has been living under the radar and for good reason: she secretly underwent a second vocal surgery.

The "All About That Bass" songstress revealed the news while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday. "I'm trying not to cry. It was tough. It was tough. I really couldn't talk since December," she shared. "It was three months of vocal rest and then we decided let's do the surgery before Ellen. And then when we recover. It's going to be tight but you'll be able to sing on Ellen.

"And we did it," she added. "We pulled it off."