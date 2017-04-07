Meghan Trainor Secretly Undergoes "Tough" Second Vocal Surgery

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Meghan Trainor has been living under the radar and for good reason: she secretly underwent a second vocal surgery.
The "All About That Bass" songstress revealed the news while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday. "I'm trying not to cry. It was tough. It was tough. I really couldn't talk since December," she shared. "It was three months of vocal rest and then we decided let's do the surgery before Ellen. And then when we recover. It's going to be tight but you'll be able to sing on Ellen.
"And we did it," she added. "We pulled it off."
Luckily, she had her boyfriend, Daryl Sabara, by her side to keep her company and take care of her.
"It was traumatic. It was tough," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "The real trooper was my boyfriend because he learned sign language for me so I would spell out words for him and I'd get frustrated and I'd be like, [signing] 'No, wrong!' and he would learn and he stuck with me through it."
Aww! That's love. Ellen congratulated the songstress for finding such a great guy, causing Trainor to gush even more about him.
"I did it! I found one!" she said. "He's better than whatever I wished for."
Trainor also opened up to Cosmopolitan about her relationship, telling the magazine that her and Sabara's intimate life has boosted her self-esteem.
"No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl," the "I Love Me" singer said. "He is obsessed with it—every inch. And that has improved my confidence more than even 'Bass' did."