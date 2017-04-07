Ricky Martin Joins FX's Versace: American Crime Story: Find Out Who He's Playing

In addition to Ramirez, Martin, who previously teamed with Murphy when he guest-starred on Glee, joins a cast that includes Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace and Darren Criss as serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

Aside from his guest-arc on Glee's third season, Martin has also appeared on Broadway in Evita and Les Miserables.

Production on the third season is set to begin this month, and scheduled to air in 2018. Katrina: American Crime Story will be the second season following the hit first season The People v. O.J. Simpson. Katrina will also air in 2018 and will star Annette Bening and Matthew Broderick.