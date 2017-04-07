Jenna Jameson Reveals Daughter's Name, Shares First Photo

UPDATE: Jenna Jameson shared the first photo of her daughter and revealed her name, Batel Lu Bitton, on Instagram Friday.

"I am so proud to introduce everyone to my newborn daughter! Her name is Batel Lu Bitton. She was born at 8lbs exactly and 21 inches long," she captioned the picture. "She is so calm and graceful it's hard to look at her not feel overwhelmed. I had a very long labor (12 hours) and pushed for an intense 22 minutes. We are head over heels in love with her welcome to the world little star, Mommy loves you."

___________________________________

Jenna Jameson's family just got a little bigger.

The model and entrepreneur welcomed her third child Thursday evening. Her fiancé Lior Bitton confirmed the news on Instagram.

"Baby arrived momma did amazing job, everyone healthy and happy," he shared from the hospital. "God bless you @jennacantlose you are a warrior! I love you."