12 Burning Questions We Still Have About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship

One of Hollywood's most-watched relationships is also one that holds the most questions.

Earlier this week, royal watchers were surprised to see photographs surface of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoying a date night. As an added twist, the royal family member and Suits star was spotted holding hands after enjoying a dinner at Soho House in West London.

While the couple has been together for several months now, there have only been a handful of times when cameras have caught the pair hanging out and showing off their love for one another. Ultimately, the privacy isn't a sign that these two are in trouble. In fact, it could just prove they are more serious than ever before.

"Harry is truly in love," our insider explained. "They're very serious."

As the twosome continues their romance, we have a few questions that you're probably asking yourself at home. If anyone has answers, please speak up.