Tarek El Moussa Steps Out for Dinner With a Mystery Blonde: See the Photos

Tarek El Moussa stepped out with a new woman by his side Thursday night.

The Flip or Flop star—who filed for divorce from his wife Christina El Moussa in January—went out to dinner with a mystery blonde in Newport Beach, California.

We got the exclusive photos from the evening, and a source tells us Tarek was at the gym a few hours before arriving at the restaurant around 7:30, pulling up in his Lamborghini with the woman.

Our source says they definitely "looked comfortable together" and were "laughing together" while waiting at the valet. They left around 9:15 p.m., and he opened the door for her before they drove off together. We're told they took a little drive down the Pacific Coast Highway.

The woman donned high heels with jeans and a black coat, while Tarek opted for a plaid shirt, jeans and tennis shoes.