Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato Give an Update on Son Noah's Cancer Treatment

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have good news to share.
After announcing in November that their 3-year-old son, Noah Bublé, was undergoing treatment for cancer in the U.S., the couple gave E! News an update on his development Friday.
"We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy," the couple, who wed in 2011 and also have a 1-year-old son, Elias Bublé, said. "He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us."
"Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words. We'd also like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us," Michael and Luisana said. "As we continue this journey, we are greatly comforted by your support and love."
The couple's statement comes after an unofficial update made the rounds earlier this week.
Argentinian journalist Tomas Dente claimed to have an update from Noah's aunt, Daniela Lopilato, on the TV show Nosotros a la mañana. "I'm going to read word for word what Daniela told me because I don't want to miss out even a comma," he said. "She tells me, 'Yes, Noah is recovering and we're very happy that's the case. His parents will speak when they want to do so.' There's a sentence which I think is wonderful and has to do with the information a colleague of mine had received, and I insist there's no official confirmation because Noah's parents haven't spoken, but in principle, the youngster is on the mend. The sentence is, 'The cancer has gone.'" Daniela later tweeted, "Don't use my name in the media with information and things that I haven't said. Noah is doing well and his parents will speak when they want to."
In January, Michael pulled out of hosting the BRIT Awards to focus on his family. Officials with the pop music award show "completely understood" the musician's decision, The Sun reported. X Factor presenter Dermot O'Leary and radio DJ Emma Willis were tapped to fill in for Michael.
Michael previously pulled out of a BBC Music Awards performance in December.
When Michael shared his son's diagnosis via Facebook last year, he wrote, "We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the U.S. We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing."