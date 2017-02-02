Happy Birthday, Shakira & Gerard Piqué! A Look at the 21 Times They Defined Relationship Goals

Happy birthday, Shakiraand Gerard Piqué!
If you follow the 40-year-old singer or 30-year-old soccer stud, you must be aware of how cute these two can be! Seriously, they even have the same birthday! It can't get any cuter than that, right?
From washing each other's hair to bike rides at the beach, this couple is always making us feel all the feels with their Instagram posts.
The Colombian singer and Spanish soccer player met on the set of Shakira's "Waka Waka," which was the official 2010 FIFA World Cup song. Piqué later revealed that he told her, "I am going to win this World Cup so that we can see each other at the finals." Best part? He did!
"I think, if you can prove the existence of God, it can only be proven through love," Shakira told ELLE. "I even had lost my faith for a while...I started to think that there was no God. And suddenly I meet Gerard, and the sun comes out."
Here are our favorite moments that the pair have shared on social media:
1. This Pregnancy Photo: We love this picture of the two, while the songstress was pregnant with their son Milan.
2. Supportive Like No Other: Once the singer gave birth to their eldest son, both mommy and baby were quickly there to cheer on their soccer stud.
3. Vacation Memories: That time that they went parasailing, and we were living for it.
4. November 17: Might have been the cutest day ever.
5. Captions That Made Us Melt: Shakira simply captioned this post with, "What wouldn't I do for those blue eyes!"
6. Their First Christmas with Milan: They celebrated at his great grandmother's house.
7. They Clean Up Nicely: Seriously, look at these two!
8. Lyrics About Him: In this photo, the singer quoted lyrics from her song "23" which is about Piqué. "...and my agnosticism turned into dust," she wrote.
9. ALS Ice Bucket Challenge: They were such good sports, and just take a look at who they nominated...
10. This Pregnancy Announcement: This is how Shakira and Piqué announced that they adding another addition to their family.
11. Picture Perfect: This is one of our favorite photos of this family.
12. The Apple Doesn't Fall Far From the Tree: In this Father's Day post, Shakira showed us just how similar Sasha and Piqué really are. #Twinning
13. They're Concert Goers: Because who wouldn't want to have a date night at a U2 concert?
14. We Have No Words: How cute are they? Too adorable.
15. Fire Works: This is how you celebrate the new year.
16. Cold Play Lovers: Because, really, who isn't?
17. They Know How to Laugh: Piqué captured Shakira's selfie process, and we can so relate.
18. This New Year's Message: How cute is Milan? He's so big already!
19. Pique Washing Her Hair: We can't look away.
20. Part 2 Is Even Better: If this isn't love, then we don't know what is.
21. Shopping Trips: We really hope they bought these!