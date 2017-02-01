Kim Kardashian Testifies in Paris Robbery Case

NBC News confirmed the report was accurate, but neither French police nor Kim commented. French police arrested more than 15 people in connection to the robbery and charged four of them, including the brother of the limo driver Kim used in Paris.

According to the report, the crime took place at 4:30 a.m. local time.

She said that while her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her assistant changed clothes, she went to her computer upstairs and worked. She said she then heard noises at the door, "like footsteps," and asked who was there. No one answered and she called her bodyguard just before 3 a.m. She then saw through the sliding door two people, including "a man of the reception who was strapped [or tied up]."