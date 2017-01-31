David Foster Opens Up About Single Life Following Yolanda Hadid Divorce: "It's a Very Powerful Feeling"

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
For the first time in a long time, David Foster is living life as a single man.
More than a year after the renowned music producer and Yolanda Hadid announced their divorce after four years of marriage, fans are getting a sense of how one family member is coping.
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, David briefly discussed his most recent marriage that was partly documented on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
"I tend to go from marriage to marriage—leaving one wife for another," David admitted. "This is the first time in my adult life that I've been single. It's a very powerful feeling, but I'm not used to it."
He added, "Someone said to me recently that you need to be very careful about the person you pick to spend the rest of your life with. It's kind of weird that I'm hearing that now and thinking, ‘Oh, right.'"
This past December, David was linked to supermodel Christie Brinkley after the pair stepped out together in New York City.
While he didn't address the romance rumors, David admitted that he hasn't introduced his daughters to any new girlfriends in the past year.
"Please wait," Sara Foster shared with Vanity Fair.
Through all of his relationships, David has remained a close friend of Mohamed Hadid who was previously married to Yolanda. In fact, Mohamed is the one that introduced the twosome.
"He's turned out to be one of the best stepfathers to my daughters.," the Beverly Hills developer shared. "It's a blessing."