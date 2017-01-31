Azealia Banks, Rihanna and Celebrity Twitter Feuds: Who Wins, Who Loses and the Surprising Reason We Still Even Care

There's no escaping a good celebrity Twitter feud.

Just look at Azealia Banks—she was suspended from the social network last May (following a string of aggressive, homophobic tweets directed at Zayn Malik and later Disney star Skai Jackson), yet she still wound up tangled in Internet drama over the weekend when she responded to Rihanna's tweets via Instagram.

If you somehow missed it, Banks was bothered by Rihanna tweeting that she was "[d]isgusted" by the "devastating news" about President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. The rapper responded by Instagramming Rihanna's phone number and a slew of personal insults against the Grammy winner.

Banks also urged Rihanna "and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public" to "shut up and sit down," adding, "It's stupid and pathetic to watch. All of these confused people confuse other confused people."