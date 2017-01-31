Mischa Barton Thanks Fans for Support After Hospitalization

Mischa Barton addressed her recent hospitalization via Twitter Tuesday.
Writing to her 127,000 followers, the 31-year-old O.C. actress expressed her gratitude for all the fan support she's received. "Thank you so much for all the love guys. It means the world to me," she wrote. "There is too much going on in the world so I appreciate this more than ever."
"From the bottom of my heart," Barton tweeted. "We shall over come."
The two tweets came after she shared a picture of a Buddha statue via Instagram Monday.
Barton was hospitalized at L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Hospital Jan 26 after a neighbor called 911 to report she was behaving erratically. The actress shared her side of the story with People after being released Jan. 28. "On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday," she said. "While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours."
"I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB," she said, referring to the depressant commonly referred to as the "date rape" drug. "After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well," the actress continued. "I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings."
The actress' struggles have been well documented since her character was killed off The O.C. in 2006. In 2013, Barton told People she suffered a "full-on breakdown" after threatening to take her own life four years prior. "It was terrifying. Straight out of Girl, Interrupted. Story of my life."
Barton has not been seen in public since leaving Cedars-Sinai Hospital over the weekend.
Tweeting Tuesday, she wrote, "To members of the press please respect my privacy."