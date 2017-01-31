Mischa Barton Thanks Fans for Support After Hospitalization

Mischa Barton addressed her recent hospitalization via Twitter Tuesday.

Writing to her 127,000 followers, the 31-year-old O.C. actress expressed her gratitude for all the fan support she's received. "Thank you so much for all the love guys. It means the world to me," she wrote. "There is too much going on in the world so I appreciate this more than ever."

"From the bottom of my heart," Barton tweeted. "We shall over come."

The two tweets came after she shared a picture of a Buddha statue via Instagram Monday.