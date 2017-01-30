Nick Gordon Shares Personal Photos of "My Angel" Bobbi Kristina Brown

One day before the two-year anniversary of Bobbi Kristina Brown entering a medically induced coma, Nick Gordon is looking back on his relationship with his late girlfriend.
Gordon shared two pictures on Twitter and wrote an emotional caption to go with them. "You're the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep," he tweeted. "I love&missyou RIH my angel."
In September 2016, a judge ruled Gordon legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina's murder after he failed to appear for a scheduled court date. Brown's estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Gordon in August 2015, which alleged the late daughter of Whitney Houston died following a violent altercation with Gordon after which he placed her in a bathtub, unconscious, and injected her with a toxic mixture.
The $10 million lawsuit also alleged Gordon abused Bobbi Kristina and also made unauthorized money transfers amounting to $11,000 into his bank account after she was hospitalized.
"We have said all along that we believed Nick Gordon was responsible for the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown. This judgment confirms our belief. Mr. Gordon had every opportunity to appear in Court and attempt to clear his name. He declined," a statement to E! News from Bobbi Kristina's legal counsel read.
Bobby Brown, Bobbi Kristina's father, also released a statement to E! News, "I am pleased with the outcome of today's court proceedings. All I ever wanted was answers relating to who and what caused my daughter's death. Today's judgment tells me it was Nick Gordon. Now I need to process all the emotions I have and lean on God to get me and my family through this."