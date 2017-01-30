The Good Place Renewed for Season 2, So Here Are 5 Reasons You Need to Watch This Series Right Now

NBC
Now this is some forking great news: NBC has renewed The Good Place for a second season. The comedy, which hails from Parks and Recreation co-creator Mike Schur and stars Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, will return with 13 new episodes.
"Mike Schur has always had one of the most fertile and imaginative minds in comedy, but what he brought us with the first season of The Good Place was just extraordinary," Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "We absolutely can't wait to see where these characters go, literally, in season two. A big thank you to Mike, the writers and cast for delivering a series in which we all take such enormous pride."
The Good Place averaged a 1.9 rating in the coveted 18-49 rating demographic and 6.1 million viewers with live and seven-day DVR viewership was factored in. William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D'Arcy Carden also starred in the first season.
The Good Place follow's Bell's Eleanor, a young woman who finds herself in heaven—the Good Place—on accident. She mistakenly took the place of another Eleanor who found herself in hell—the Bad Place. Danson plays Mike, an architect of the afterlife that is full of frozen yogurt, parties and oh yeah, no cursing. F—k becomes fork. S—t becomes shirt. Haven't checked out the show yet? You need to. Here are five reasons why:
1. Bell and Danson are at the top of their comedy games. Both actors get to showcase their chops with wonderful comedic timing and chemistry.
2. Trademark Schur writing. If you're like us and miss Leslie Knope and the other citizens of Pawnee, you're in luck because Schur's writing really shines here. But this isn't Parks 2.0 by a long shot.
3. New ways to curse—forking bullshirt!
4. Janet. Carden plays the walking, talking computer, Janet, and you'll want one in your real life right away.
5. The storytelling. The Good Place trusts fans to go along for the ride—and it's quite a ride. You'll know what we mean once you see the gasp-inducing twisty finale. Because the show trusts viewers and NBC trusts Schur, The Good Place is crafting a wonderful TV world worth getting lost in.
The Good Place aired Thursdays on NBC.
